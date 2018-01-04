Braves' Luke Jackson: Outrighted to Gwinnett
Jackson was outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.
Jackson was designated for assignment by the Braves on Dec. 20, and passed through waivers unclaimed to remain with the organization. During the 2017 season, Jackson accumulated a 4.62 ERA and 33:19 K:BB in 50.2 innings.
