Jackson was outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

Jackson will report to Gwinnett after being cast of the Braves 40-man roster. The 26-year-old made two appearances for the big club this season, allowing two runs across 1.1 innings of relief. He'll continue to serve as organizational pitching depth in the minors.

