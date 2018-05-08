Braves' Luke Jackson: Outrighted to Triple-A
Jackson was outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.
Jackson will report to Gwinnett after being cast of the Braves 40-man roster. The 26-year-old made two appearances for the big club this season, allowing two runs across 1.1 innings of relief. He'll continue to serve as organizational pitching depth in the minors.
