Braves' Luke Jackson: Outrighted to Triple-A
The Braves outrighted Jackson to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.
As was the case the first three times the Braves have designated Jackson for assignment over the past year, Jackson once again passed through waivers unclaimed by the other 29 clubs and will remain in the Atlanta organization. The right-hander has made four appearances out of the big-league bullpen this season, giving up three runs and striking out nine over 5.1 innings.
