Braves' Luke Jackson: Outrighted to Triple-A
Jackson was outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday, MLB.com reports.
Jackson went unclaimed off waivers after the Braves designated him for assignment earlier in the week, so he'll remain a part of the organization as a long reliever at Gwinnett. The right-hander made just two appearances with the Braves this season before being dropped from the 40-man roster.
More News
-
Braves' Luke Jackson: Not part of Braves' immediate plans•
-
Braves' Luke Jackson: Contract selected from Triple-A•
-
Braves' Luke Jackson: Heads back to minors camp•
-
Braves' Luke Jackson: Receives non-roster invite to spring training•
-
Braves' Luke Jackson: Outrighted to Gwinnett•
-
Braves' Luke Jackson: Designated for assignment•
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.