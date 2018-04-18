Jackson was outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday, MLB.com reports.

Jackson went unclaimed off waivers after the Braves designated him for assignment earlier in the week, so he'll remain a part of the organization as a long reliever at Gwinnett. The right-hander made just two appearances with the Braves this season before being dropped from the 40-man roster.

