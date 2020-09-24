Jackson (2-0) allowed two runs on three hits while striking out five across four innings Wednesday as he earned the win over the Marlins.

Jackson had to enter the game to begin the second inning after Max Fried (ankle) was forced out of the game as a precautionary measure after tweaking his ankle while fielding a bunted ball in the first. The 29-year-old had a clean outing aside from his effort in the fourth when he allowed two runs to score. Jackson's dependability has taken a tumble in 2020 as the right-hander has a 5.33 ERA and a 20:12 K:BB in 25.1 innings this season.