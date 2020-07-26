Jackson (1-0) pitched two innings, allowing an unearned run on four hits to earn the win in Saturday's extra-inning contest versus the Mets.

Jackson entered a tied game in the ninth inning, and managed to keep it that way. He then loaded the bases with a pair of singles and the initial runner to start the 10th inning, but only one Jeff McNeil scored on a Dominic Smith sacrifice fly. Jackson had 18 saves and nine holds with a 3.84 ERA and 106 strikeouts across 72.2 innings last year, but he's a set-up man at best in 2020.