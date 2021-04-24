Jackson gave up a run on two hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning Friday but still recorded his second hold of the season in a win over the Diamondbacks.

Entering the game to protect a 4-2 lead in the seventh inning, Jackson put the first two runners aboard but would have escaped without any damage if the Atlanta defense had been able to turn a double play on an Eduardo Escobar grounder to Freddie Freeman. Instead it went as a fielder's choice, and Jackson got the hook after a Josh Rojas double. The run was the first the right-hander has given up this season, and he sports a 1.29 ERA, but less appealing 6:7 K:BB, through seven innings.