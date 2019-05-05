Braves' Luke Jackson: Posts second save
Jackson allowed one hit with two strikeouts in his second save of the year during a 3-1 extra-inning victory against the Marlins on Sunday.
The Braves closer role remains in flux since A.J. Minter blew a save on April 27. In three save situations since then, the Braves have turned to Jackson twice and Jacob Webb once. Since giving up four runs in his season debut, Jackson has pitched 15 straight scoreless innings. He'll likely become the Braves regular closer if he continues this streak any longer. Jackson owns a 2.25 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 19 strikeouts in 16 frames this year.
