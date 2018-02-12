Braves' Luke Jackson: Receives non-roster invite to spring training
Jackson has been invited to Atlanta's spring training.
After being designated for assignment in December, Jackson will attend spring training as a non-roster invitee. The 26-year-old right hander accrued an ERA of 5.50 across 50.2 innings for the Braves in 2017, and has struggled in the big leagues throughout his career -- he owns a career ERA of 5.64. Unless Jackson has a stellar spring training, he's likely a long shot to make the major league team for Opening Day.
