Braves' Luke Jackson: Records 18th save
Jackson allowed three hits through a scoreless ninth inning to record his 18th save in a 5-4 win over the Marlins.
With a one-run lead, Jackson allowed three hits but worked his way out of it with an outfield assist from Ronald Acuna on the first single of the inning. Despite plenty of competition for save opportunities, Jackson has allowed no runs in his last five appearances. Jackson has a 3.67 ERA through 54 innings this season.
