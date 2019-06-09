Jackson posted a four-out save, striking out the side in the ninth to preserve an 1-0 victory against the Marlins on Saturday.

The right-hander came on with a runner at second and two outs in the eighth, and while he gave up a walk, he worked out of that jam. Jackson then struck out the side with a single mixed in during the ninth. Since his last blown save on May 21, Jackson has been better, yielding just one run in seven frames. Overall, he is 9-for-13 in save chances with a 2.90 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 45 strikeouts in 31 innings this season.