The Braves designated Jackson for assignment Wednesday.

The transaction clears a spot on the active roster for Mike Soroka (shoulder), who was activated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Mets. It's the fourth time in the last year that the Braves have DFA'd Jackson, with the right-hander going unclaimed off waivers the previous three times and remaining in the organization.

