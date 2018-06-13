Braves' Luke Jackson: Removed from roster
The Braves designated Jackson for assignment Wednesday.
The transaction clears a spot on the active roster for Mike Soroka (shoulder), who was activated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Mets. It's the fourth time in the last year that the Braves have DFA'd Jackson, with the right-hander going unclaimed off waivers the previous three times and remaining in the organization.
More News
-
Braves' Luke Jackson: Nabs three-inning save Tuesday•
-
Braves' Luke Jackson: Contract purchased from minors•
-
Braves' Luke Jackson: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Braves' Luke Jackson: Back in majors•
-
Braves' Luke Jackson: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Braves' Luke Jackson: Not part of Braves' immediate plans•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.
-
Can you trust these six starters?
Sometimes good pitchers get so far off track that you're just not sure you can trust them anymore....
-
These four hitters are really this good
Generally after a player puts together a hot streak, his numbers are due for a correction,...
-
Fantasy Baseball: Darvish's trade value
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart