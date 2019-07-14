Jackson allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out one to earn his 16th save of the season in Saturday's 7-5 extra-inning win over the Padres.

The Braves gave Jackson a three-run lead in the top of the tenth inning, but the closer made things interesting by loading the bases before striking out Padres pitcher Luis Perdomo to escape the jam. Jackson has allowed a run in each of his saves to start the second half of the season, pushing his ERA up to 2.93 for the year. The 27-year-old also has a 62:18 K:BB in 46 innings this season.