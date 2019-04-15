Jackson gave up two hits and struck out one in two-thirds of an inning during Sunday's win over the Mets.

After Johnny Venters gave up two hits with one out in the eighth inning, Jackson entered the game and allowed both inherited runners to score. The right-hander did extend his own scoreless streak to seven appearances and 7.1 innings, however, and Jackson's 12:2 K:BB over that stretch has made him one of Atlanta's more reliable middle relief options. His low-leverage role limits his fantasy upside -- he has just one win and one hold -- but in deep NL-only formats, he could have some marginal value if he keeps racking up K's.