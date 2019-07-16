Jackson struck out two and allowed no hits and no walks through a scoreless ninth inning to record his 17th save in a 4-2 win over the Brewers.

Jackson entered the game with a two-run lead and quickly slammed the door to nail down his 17th save of the season. While Jackson often allows baserunners and makes things interesting, the right-hander has earned saves in his last four appearances and has a 2.87 ERA with a 12.3 K/9 overall this season.