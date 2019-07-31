Jackson gave up three runs on three hits and a walk in the ninth inning of Tuesday's win over the Nationals.

Atlanta held an 11-5 win when Jackson took the mound, but he promptly served up a two-run homer to Juan Soto and then an RBI single to Brian Dozier to make things interesting. The right-hander now has a bloated 10.50 ERA in six innings since the All-Star break, and Jackson's days as closer could be numbered with Chris Martin (back) joining the Atlanta bullpen.