Jackson (1-1) took the loss Wednesday, allowing one run on one hit while striking out one in the seventh inning as Atlanta fell 4-1 to the Blue Jays.

Entering the game with the score tied 1-1, Jackson's first pitch was launched over the center-field fence by Teoscar Hernandez. The right-hander has a strong 1.93 ERA through 14 innings to begin the season, but his 12:8 K:BB indicates he's been more lucky than good.