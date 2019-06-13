Braves' Luke Jackson: Yields run in save
Jackson allowed an unearned run on two hits during the ninth inning but still recorded his 10th save in a 6-5 victory against the Pirates on Thursday.
The Braves closer recorded the first two outs of the frame via the ground ball, one of which was produced on a very nice bare-handed play from Dansby Swason. Jackson gave up a double and infield single to the next two batters, but because the first base runner advanced to third base on a passed ball before the single, the run was unearned. Still, Jackson has given up runs in four of his last five outings. He is 3-1 with a 3.18 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 49 strikeouts in 34 innings. Jackson is also 10-for-15 in save chances.
