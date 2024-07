Atlanta has selected Sinnard with the 99th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

A 6-foot-8, 250-pound righty from Indiana, Sinnard had an elbow surgery that limited him as a junior, but he was throwing for scouts at the combine. When healthy, Sinnard can touch 96 mph with his fastball while mixing in two quality breaking balls with above-average control.