Pina was placed on the 10-day injured list with left wrist inflammation Thursday, retroactive to April 25.

Pina didn't appear in the last two games, and he was apparently unavailable due to his wrist injury. He'll be eligible to return as early as May 6 against the Brewers, but it's not yet clear how much time he'll need to recover. William Contreras was recalled by Atlanta to serve as the No. 2 catcher in Pina's absence.