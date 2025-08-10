Ozuna went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and four total RBI during an 8-6 victory against the Marlins in a the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Ozuna didn't play in Game 1 but got the start at DH while batting cleanup in Game 2. He certainly did clean up, rocking Miami starter Sandy Alcantara for a pair of homers amounting to four total runs across the fourth and fifth frames. Ozuna has five home runs and 11 RBI across his past 11 contests, helping his case to remain Atlanta's regular DH after losing his grip on that role at times this season. He's started four of the team's past five games following a three-game stretch out of the lineup between Aug. 2 and Aug. 5.