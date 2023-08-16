Ozuna went 2-for-2 with two walks and a three-run home run in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Yankees.

The veteran slugger launched what proved to be the game-winning hit in the first inning when he took Luis Severino deep to straightaway center field. Ozuna's hit safely in 13 straight games, batting .333 (16-for-48) over that stretch, and the hot streak has pushed his slash line on the season up to .245/.320/.478 with 24 homers and 60 RBI in 103 contests.