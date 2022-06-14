Ozuna went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 9-5 win over the Nationals.

Ozuna took Nationals starter Erasmo Ramirez deep in the third inning. The long ball was Ozuna's first since his two-homer game May 29 versus the Marlins, and he's added just three doubles in that rather power-dry stretch. The slugger is up to a .227/.269/.403 slash line with 11 homers, 25 RBI, 28 runs scored, two stolen bases and eight doubles through 59 contests. He should continue to see a regular role as the designated hitter, but he lost his spot as the No. 3 hitter early in June and has batted sixth or seventh in his last seven starts, Ozuna's also seen himself occasionally on the bench against right-handed pitchers lately.