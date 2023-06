Ozuna went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's 13-10 extra-inning win over the Mets.

Atlanta hitters slugged five homers on the night, with Ozuna's coming in the fifth inning off Stephen Nogosek. The veteran DH continues to produce after turning his season around, and since the beginning of May, Ozuna is slashing .315/.378/.639 with 10 of his 12 homers on the year.