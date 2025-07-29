Ozuna went 1-for-3 with two walks and a two-run home run in Monday's win over the Royals.

The 34-year-old slugger put Atlanta in the lead for good with his fourth-inning shot off Rich Hill. It was Ozuna's 14th homer of the year and third in his last 10 games, but it might also end up being his last for the team with the trade deadline looming. Despite the recent uptick in power, Ozuna still hasn't rediscovered the form that saw him post a .916 OPS over the prior two seasons -- he has only one other hit over that 10-game stretch, and through 404 plate appearances in 2025 he's slashing just .233/.361/.393.