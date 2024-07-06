Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's loss to the Phillies.

The veteran slugger got hold of a 98.4 mph two-seamer from Jose Alvarado in the eighth inning, driving it 409 feet over the fence in right field. Ozuna snapped an 11-game homer drought with the blast -- tied for his longest dry spell of the year -- and while he has slowed down after a blistering start to the season, he's still slashing .296/.377/.560 through 86 contests with 22 homers and 70 RBI, with the latter mark tying him for the NL lead with Alec Bohm.