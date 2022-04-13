Ozuna went 3-for-6 with a double, two solo home runs and a third run scored in Tuesday's 16-4 win over the Nationals.

The veteran slugger led an Atlanta attack that piled up 19 hits and eight extra-base hits on the night. Ozuna is red hot to begin the season, and while Tuesday's blasts were his first two homers of 2022, he's slashing .375/.385/.750 through six games with five RBI.