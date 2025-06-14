Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional RBI in Friday's 12-4 win over the Rockies.

Ozuna established a season high in RBI while crushing his 11th homer of the year. The 34-year-old veteran slugger has really struggled for power lately, slashing just .208/.310/.306 with two long balls, one double and 10 RBI over his last 84 plate appearances, but Ozuna does have 10 walks during this 19-game span.