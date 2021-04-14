Ozuna went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer, a walk, three RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 14-8 loss to the Marlins.

Ozuna finally got his bat going with his first multi-hit performance of the season, and showcased his power after clubbing a low changeup to open up the scoring with a two-run homer in the first. Prior to Tuesday, the 30-year-old had struggled mightily with a 5-for-36 start and a 5:15 B:KK through his first 10 games. Hopefully his most recent performance is a sign of better things to come, as fantasy managers drafted him for his elite power and run-producing abilities.