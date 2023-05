Ozuna is on the bench again for Atlanta's game in Toronto on Friday, Grant McAuley of 929 The Game reports.

Ozuna started the first game after Travis d'Arnaud returned but has now been benched each of the last two contests. The 32-year-old had started seven in a row and has been on a power binge of late, but it's clear d'Arnaud's return is going to eat into his playing time.