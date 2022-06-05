site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Out of Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ozuna is not in Sunday's lineup against the Rockies.
Ozuna is hitting .290 with two home runs over his current seven-game hit streak. William Contreras will start at designated hitter.
