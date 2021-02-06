Ozuna signed a four-year, $65 million contract with Atlanta on Friday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Ozuna appeared in all 60 games for Atlanta during the abbreviated 2020 season, and he'll return to the team on a multi-year deal in 2021. The 30-year-old slashed .338/.431/.636 with 18 home runs and 56 RBI last year but played 39 games as a designated hitter. However, he could serve as the primary left fielder for Atlanta in 2021 if the designated hitter isn't approved in the National League. Ozuna's contract contains a fifth-year option that would increase the deal to $80 million.