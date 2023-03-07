Ozuna has gotten more plate appearances than any Atlanta players who isn't either participating in the WBC or competing for a job through the early part of the Grapefruit League schedule, and he's been used exclusively at designated hitter, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The 32-year-old worked to improve his shoulder strength in the offseason in an effort to not be such a liability in the field, but Atlanta would be content simply to get some value out of his bat at this point. Ozuna has two years and $32 million remaining on his contract with a $16 million club option for 2025, but over the last two seasons he's played only 172 games due to injuries and off-field issues, posting decent power numbers with 30 homers and 82 RBI but slashing a weak .222/.278/.397.