Ozuna went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jays.

He supplied all of Atlanta's offense with a second-inning shot off Jose Berrios. Ozuna has flipped the switch in May, batting .333 (10-for-30) through eight games with five of his seven homers on the year and 10 of his 12 RBI.