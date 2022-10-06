Ozuna went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run and a double in a loss to the Marlins on Wednesday.

Ozuna got the start at DH and gave Atlanta its first (albeit brief) lead with a three-run homer to left field in the sixth inning. The veteran struggled to a .226/.274/.413 slash line over 124 games this season but did contribute power with 23 homers and 56 RBI. Ozuna finished the season hitting well, batting .321 (17-for-53) since the start of September, which may have improved his chance of making the postseason roster, per David O'Brien of The Athletic.