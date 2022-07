Ozuna went 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Phillies.

It was Ozuna's first multi-hit performance since July 3, and he slashed a sluggish .179/.246/.339 in 15 games between those efforts. The 31-year-old hasn't been able to put together any extended hot streaks yet this season, but unless Atlanta makes a major addition at the trade deadline, Ozuna's playing time seems secure with Adam Duvall (wrist) done for the year.