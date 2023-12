Gonzales (forearm) was traded from Seattle to Atlanta on Sunday along with Jarred Kelenic and Evan White in exchange for Jackson Kowar and Cole Phillips.

Gonzales had been pretty durable early in his career, but he was limited to 10 starts last season and ended up needing season-ending surgery in mid-August to address a nerve issue in his left forearm. He is expected to have a normal offseason, but his 5.22 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in 2023 were easily his worst marks since 2017. Gonzales is owed $7.5 million for the 2024 season, and he could be part of a competition for the final couple spots in Atlanta's rotation.