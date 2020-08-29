Melancon (2-1) allowed three runs (two earned) on one home run and a walk while striking out a batter in 0.2 innings as he was handed his first loss of 2020 Friday against the Phillies.

The Braves' bullpen tossed 6.2 innings of scoreless work and was so close to making it to seven until Melancon was taken deep by Scott Kingery in the bottom of the 11th to walk it off for the Phillies. Melancon started off the season with seven straight scoreless innings but has recently shown major signs of regression as he has allowed five runs (four earned) in his last 3.2 innings of work. The Braves have a few other guys who are also capable of closing out games so it wouldn't be surprising to see Melancon eventually replaced if he continues to struggle.