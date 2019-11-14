Melancon is expected to remain as the Braves' primary closer next season, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Atlanta's bullpen became even more crowded Thursday when the team signed Will Smith, who recorded 34 saves last season with the Giants. However, the Braves still plan to use Melancon as their primary closer in 2020 after he recorded a 3.61 ERA with 12 saves last year. Melancon will likely have a shorter leash as a closer next season since the Braves have several other capable closers in Smith and Shane Greene.