Braves' Mark Melancon: Finishes up win Friday

Melancon struck out two and allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth inning during Friday's 8-4 win over the Marlins.

His first work since being named Atlanta's new closer came in a non-save situation, but Melancon still got the job done. Shane Greene picked up a hold in the eighth inning but allowed an inherited runner to score, ruining the potential save chance for Melancon, and their respective performances Friday don't hint at Greene getting the closer job back any time soon.