Melacon (2-0) blew his first save of the season but recorded the win in Saturday's 6-5 victory over the Phillies, allowing a run on two hits and a HBP in an inning of work. He struck out one.

Neither team's late-inning crew distinguished themselves in this one. After Atlanta rallied late to take a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the eighth, Melancon entered the game and loaded the bases with one out before Bryce Harper knotted the score with a sacrifice fly. Fortunately for his squad, they found another run in the ninth off Brandon Workman. Melancon's 2.00 ERA on the year looks good, but his 1.22 WHIP and 5:3 K:BB through nine innings highlight his lack of dominance in the closer role.