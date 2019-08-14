Braves' Mark Melancon: Grabs first save for Atlanta

Melancon struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his second save of the season -- and first since joining the Atlanta bullpen -- in a 5-3 win over the Mets.

Luke Jackson worked a clean seventh inning while Shane Greene struggled again in the eighth, so it looks like Melancon will have a bit of a leash as Atlanta's new closer. The veteran right-hander has now held the opposition scoreless in five of six appearances for his new club with a 7:1 K:BB in 4.2 innings.