Melancon earned the save Thursday after tossing a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one hit and striking out one.

Melancon was summoned to protect a one-run lead in the ninth inning and did so with ease, working around a single by Brandon Lowe to finish things off. The save was his second in as many games after recording his first of the season against the Rays on Wednesday. So far, the 35-year-old seems to be the favorite for ninth-inning duties in Atlanta.