Melancon pitched a perfect ninth inning for the save in Sunday's 12-10 win over the Phillies.
While runs reigned early in the contest, Melancon was able to lock things down in his appearance, earning his sixth save of the season. The 35-year-old closer has a 3.09 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and six strikeouts across 11.2 innings this season, and he's now 6-for-7 in save chances. He's given up runs in three of his last five outings, so he'll need to build on Sunday's scoreless effort to protect his claim to the closer role.