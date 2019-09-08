Braves' Mark Melancon: Notches 10th save

Melancon struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his 10th save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Nationals.

Shane Greene got the save the night before but worked as a set-up man in this one, leaving ninth-inning duties to Melancon once again. The veteran right-hander has a 20:2 K:BB in 14.2 innings and has converted all nine of his save chances since joining the Atlanta bullpen, but his 5.52 ERA is far less impressive, making it tough to gauge just how much job security Melancon actually has.