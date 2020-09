Melancon gave up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning Monday to record his 11th save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Marlins.

The veteran closer has been scored upon just once in his last 10 appearances, although his 5:1 K:BB through 10 innings during that stretch isn't exactly dominant. On the year, Melancon now sports a 2.18 ERA and 1.06 WHIP, and he's blown only one of his 12 save chances.