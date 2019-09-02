Braves' Mark Melancon: Notches eighth save

Melancon struck out one batter in a perfect ninth inning Sunday, earning the save over the White Sox.

Melancon is now a perfect 8-for-8 in save chances this season, including seven saves with the Braves since Aug. 13. The 34-year-old's 3.88 ERA isn't ideal but he should remain the team's closer down the stretch.

