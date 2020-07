Melancon picked up the save in Wednesday's win over Tampa Bay, needing only nine pitches to toss a perfect ninth inning.

Melancon was held out of Saturday's contest against the Mets with a back issue, but he looked fully healthy Wednesday, retiring the Rays in order on a pairs of groundouts and a popout. The right-hander appears to have a firm grasp on the closer role to start the season with Will Smith (illness) yet to be ready to pitch.