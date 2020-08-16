Melancon gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his fourth save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Marlins.

All the runs in the game came in the final three innings and all on solo homers, but Melancon was able to avoid serving one up to protect the win. The right-hander has yet to allow a run this season and has converted all four of his save chances, and while his 4:0 K:BB through seven innings isn't dominant, Melancon seems to have a firm grip on Atlanta's closer job.