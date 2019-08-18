Braves' Mark Melancon: Notches third save

Melancon gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his third save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Dodgers.

The veteran reliever now has saves in two of his last four appearances for Atlanta, but he's been tagged for six total runs in the other two. Shane Greene struck out the side in a perfect eighth inning Saturday, and it's his performance as much as Melancon's own that will determine how long he can hang onto ninth-inning duties for Atlanta.